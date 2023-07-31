ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘If you're smart, never get married’ – Oliver Barker advises young men

Social News Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, a Ghanaian social activist has recently made controversial comments regarding marriage.

Vormawor, who leads the popular #FixTheCountry movement, told unmarried men, to wait till they are 38 or 40 years before entering into marriage.

"Don't get married before you are 38. Stretch it to 40 if you can! But if you are smart, never get married,” his post reads.

The post has sparked debate, coming at a time when many of Ghana's youth have become apathetic towards marriage.

According to statistics, the average age of first marriage should have been 25 for men and 21 for women.

Experts point to financial insecurity, high unemployment and changing social norms as reasons for marital apathy.

Many, especially men now think marriage halts personal growth and fulfilment, especially when entered at an early age.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement ‘If you're smart, never get married’ – Oliver Barker advises young men

1 hour ago

John Abdulai Jinapor Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has overstayed his welcome; tolerate and boot NPP out in 2024...

1 hour ago

Ofori-Attas claim that we have turned a corner is false; our woes have rather deepened – Ato Forson Ofori-Atta’s claim that we have turned a corner is false; our woes have rather d...

1 hour ago

It's by the Lords doing we've salvaged the economy; businesses are gradually recovering — Ken Ofori-Atta It's by the Lords doing we've salvaged the economy; businesses are gradually rec...

1 hour ago

Our exchange rate has stabilised; economy is showing signs of recovery — Finance Minister ‘Our exchange rate has stabilised; economy is showing signs of recovery’ — Finan...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister has failed to turn the corner; we're rather deep in our economic woes— Minority ‘Finance Minister has failed to turn the corner; we're rather deep in our econom...

4 hours ago

Vote NPP out; Akufo-Addos administration the biggest threat to the survival of our democracy — Mahama ‘Vote NPP out; Akufo-Addo’s administration the biggest threat to the survival of...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister [Full text] Ken Ofori Atta presents 2023 mid-year budget review

4 hours ago

Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta...

5 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister Ghana's economic growth declined from 5.1% in 2021 to 3.1% in 2022 against proje...

Just in....
body-container-line