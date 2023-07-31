‘If you're smart, never get married’ – Oliver Barker advises young men

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, a Ghanaian social activist has recently made controversial comments regarding marriage.

Vormawor, who leads the popular #FixTheCountry movement, told unmarried men, to wait till they are 38 or 40 years before entering into marriage.

"Don't get married before you are 38. Stretch it to 40 if you can! But if you are smart, never get married,” his post reads.

The post has sparked debate, coming at a time when many of Ghana's youth have become apathetic towards marriage.

According to statistics, the average age of first marriage should have been 25 for men and 21 for women.

Experts point to financial insecurity, high unemployment and changing social norms as reasons for marital apathy.

Many, especially men now think marriage halts personal growth and fulfilment, especially when entered at an early age.