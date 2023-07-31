Ofori-Atta’s claim that we have turned a corner is false; our woes have rather deepened – Ato Forson

The Minority in Parliament has countered the presentation of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This follows the announcement by the Minister that the country has turned a corner after going through a difficult economic crisis in the past year.

“Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner,’ the Finance Minister said.

Addressing the media after the Mid-Year Budget Review, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson argued that the claim by the Finance Minister is false.

According to him, the woes of Ghanaians have rather worsened.

“He said that the performance so far shows that, we have turned the corner. Unfortunately, the evidence and the numbers before us, show us that he has rather deepened our woes,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

The Minority Leader continued, “I say this because he has said to us today that he’s revising economic growth from 2.8% of GDP to 1.5% of GDP. Again, he said to us here and now that he has borrowed 5.5 billion Ghana cedis from January to June, from the T-Bill market. Mr. Speaker, not long ago, this same Minister had informed us that he will not borrow at all in the year 2023. And that going into the remaining parts of the year, he is going to borrow another 41 billion Ghana cedis.

“Aside from that, the Cedi depreciation we are seeing so far, it’s largely because we have defaulted in the payment of external interest and principal. That is why the cedi has depreciated.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has assured the Ghanaian people that government is committed to taking steps that will ensure the economy makes a significant recovery.

In his presentation, the Minister admonished Ghanaians to trust President Akufo-Addo to handle affairs and steer the country to the promised land.