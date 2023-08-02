ModernGhana logo
Let's collaborate to put more musicians on the right fatherhood part — DC Kwame Kwakye to Bessa Simons

Fatherhood Advocate, Consultant and author of "Beyond Fatherhood: Changing The Narrative" has presented a copy of his book to the acting and aspiring president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons.

In a short ceremony at the office of the Executive Director of Kastle FM, Mr. Ejaku Donkoh, 31st July, 2023, the author thanked the aspiring president of MUSIGA for accepting a copy of his book.

"I pray you win the elections to become the substantive MUSIGA president so we can collaborate some more in organizing some fatherhood seminars for musicians to acquire some more skills to become better fathers to appreciate the nuances of combining music and Fatherhood duties", DC Kwame Kwakye stated.

According to the Fatherhood Advocate and Consultant, musicians influences society positively or negatively.

The acting president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons thanked the author for the kind gesture and promised the author to collaborate with him on some programmes for musicians if he wins the elections.

Mr. Francis Ejaku Donkoh, Executive Director of Kastle FM entreated Mr. Simons to do his ultimate best to help MUSIGA to be very visible across the country.

"If you win your race, call me to Accra for some conversations and you can count on my support. MUSIGA has supported the country in a lot of ways that cannot be glossed over. They produced a song when president Mills passed, did a song to support our world cup campaign in Germany and these were very commendable," Mr. Ejaku shared his thoughts with Bessa Simons.

Mr. Simons was accompanied by King Pee and Mr. Owusu, all members of MUSIGA, Central Region.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

