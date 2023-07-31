It's by the Lords doing we've salvaged the economy; businesses are gradually recovering — Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has said the economy is improving as a result of the prompt actions taken by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to Mr. Ofori-Atta, businesses are increasingly reaping the rewards of these positive actions.

Presenting the 2023 mid-year budget review in parliament on July 31, he stated, “2022 has been a year of brutal inflation, Mr. Speaker it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale.

“Thankfully as the numbers are beginning to show and as the Honorable members of parliament have indicated to me in our engagements, we have together as a nation turned the corner. We have avoided the unimaginable and what could have so easily been possible under different circumstances with a lot of effort we have tended to avoid many empty shells, and we have seen no shortage of food."

“We have been spared the circumstances of long queues for fuel at filling stations and we have managed out of all the challenges to keep the lights on indeed,” Ken Ofori-Atta stated.