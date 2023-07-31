31.07.2023 LISTEN

Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has issued a warning to all illegal lottery operators and individuals in Ghana, urging them to cease their unauthorized activities and obtain the necessary licenses from the nearest NLA offices.

During a one-on-one interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace Fm’s “Kokrokoo” morning show on Monday, July 31 2023, Mr. Awuku disclosed that an estimated 380 lottery operators and companies in Ghana are currently operating illegally.

He stated, "It is estimated that over 380 lottery operators and companies in Ghana are illegal.

“The lottery industry in Ghana is estimated at 1 billion cedis annually. As we speak, the illegal operators, on their own, operate about 400 million cedis annually."

"They pay no tax; they hide in their rooms and make profits. They don't engage in good causes.

“They don't pay anything to the consolidated fund. They don't pay anything to the government and tax authorities. They don't pay anything to GRA," he revealed.

According to the Director General, to address this issue and bring the illegal operators to book, “the NLA, in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority, will conduct a thorough exercise from Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to clamp down on these unauthorized operators.”

He stressed that “appropriate punitive actions will be taken against those found in violation of the law.”

Mr. Awuku urged them to consider this as a "day of redemption and salvation" and promptly seek legitimate licensing by visiting the nearest NLA office in their district or region.

He made it clear that any NLA regional manager found shielding an illegal operator would face serious consequences.

He warned, "I have instructed my regional managers that any of them who tries to shield someone, I will make no distinction between the person doing the illegal thing and you at the regional or district office.”

The Director General stressed that the unauthorized operators were not the sole focus of the NLA's efforts.

He highlighted that some NLA staff members were exploiting loopholes to the detriment of the authority, leading to potential revenue losses of up to 5million cedis annually.

"We are working on it. You can have staff that deliberately through their actions the NLA can lose almost 5 million cedis a year. Some of them exploit our loopholes but day in, day out, we keep building upon these systems and closing the gap," he said.