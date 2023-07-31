LEAP to expand, cover extreme poor under IMF programme — Ken Ofori-Atta

Government of Ghana's spending on health, social protection, and education under the IMF programme, "will be closely monitored to ensure timely disbursement of funds to beneficiaries", Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has told parliament in his mid-year budget review on Monday, 31 July 2023.

In addition, he announced that an indexation mechanism for benefits under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme will be put in place by end-September 2023.

Furthermore, Mr Ofori-Atta said the "coverage of LEAP will be expanded, and its targeting improved to cover the extreme poor by 2024".

Toward addressing the macro-fiscal challenges the economy faced in 2022, the government engaged the IMF to support the implementation of Ghana's PC-PEG.

On 17 May 2023, the Executive Board of the IMF approved a 36-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in an amount equivalent to SDR 2.242 billion (approximately US$3 billion).

The programme is anchored on the government’s PC-PEG and designed to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

It includes extensive reforms to strengthen resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

Mr Ofori-Atta explained to the legislature that the programme has been designed to address the key issues facing the economy through the following key priority targeted interventions:

i. large and frontloaded fiscal consolidation to bring public finances back on a sustainable path. The programme envisages a cumulative fiscal adjustment of 5.1 percentage points (ppt) of GDP over the programme period (2023-2026) with a fiscal effort of 3.8 percentage points (ppt) in 2023 alone. The primary deficit on commitment basis will be reduced from 4.3 per cent of GDP in 2022 to 0.5 per cent in 2023. The fiscal consolidation will be executed by both mobilising more domestic revenue, and improving the efficiency of spending;

ii. protect the vulnerable through enhancement of existing social protection programmes, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Capitation Grant, and the School Feeding Programme. The 2023 Budget, for example, doubled the benefits under the LEAP Programme as well as boosted the allocations to the School Feeding Programme;

iii. strong and ambitious structural reforms in tax policy, revenue administration, public financial management, financial sector, as well as strong measures to enhance revenue mobilisation and address weaknesses in the energy and cocoa sectors – both are critical to bring public finances back on sustainable path while creating fiscal space for critical development spending;

iv. bring inflation under control through prudent monetary policy including appropriate monetary policy tightening and the elimination of monetary financing of the budget. Containing inflation pressures requires coordination between fiscal policy and monetary policy.

v. rebuild international reserve buffer to 3 months of imports by the end of the Programme. The Bank of Ghana is pursuing enhanced flexible exchange rate policies to help rebuild international reserves;

vi. restore debt sustainability and preserve financial stability following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) to support private investment and growth; and

vii. pursue reforms to encourage private investment, strengthen growth, and create more jobs.

Mr Ofori-Atta said it was "instructive to note that our path toward securing an approved

IMF-supported Programme has been characterised by speed and resoluteness".

More specifically, he said the following "key and significant milestones were accomplished".

"We, among others:

i. achieved Staff Level Agreement (SLA) in December 2022, 6 months after we formally requested for the IMF’s support to back our PC-PEG;

ii. were supported by China’s agreement to co-chair the Ghana’s Paris Club Official Creditor Committee (OCC);

iii. secured financing assurances from the OCC, co-chaired by China and France, on 12th May, 2023, 5 months after our formal request in December 2022;

iv. secured an IMF Board approval on 17th May 2023, 5 months after the SLA and 10 months after our formal request for a Fund Programme;

v. secured US$3bn IMF financing equivalent to three times Ghana’s quota;

vi. front-loaded disbursement of IMF resources with 40 per cent in 2023 and the rest spread between 2024-2026; and

vii. successfully concluded a domestic debt exchange programme.

viii. The results are clear".

In his view, "we are witnessing the catalytic impact of crowding in other resources we are in discussions with the World Bank for a $900 million Development Policy Operation; the United States, through the International Development Finance Corporation, has announced a programme to invest US$300 million toward the construction of a Data Centre under the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)".

Mr Ofori-Atta acknowledged the support and diverse roles played by "several key stakeholders" in Ghana’s "successful journey toward the approval of the IMF-Supported Programme".

"On behalf of His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Rt. Hon Speaker and Members of Parliament, our participating bondholders, retirees, financial institutions and other stakeholders, who played critical roles. Permit me to express our sincere gratitude to the Managing Director of the IMF, her team led by Stephan Roudet and the Executive Board for providing the unfathomable cooperation throughout the whole process. We are also grateful to the World Bank Group, the US Treasury and US Development Finance Corporation. Government appreciates our other Development Partners, both multilateral (such as AfDB and Afreximbank) and bilateral, for their support under the programme".

Mr Ofori-Atta urged that, "as a nation, we must and will prevail. Indeed, our only recourse is to be successful at the upcoming First Review of the Programme in September, 2023 and all other subsequent reviews".

"We are, therefore, respectfully calling on every member of this august House and fellow Ghanaians, to support these reforms".

He said to support the effective implementation of the IMF-supported PC-PEG, the government has put in place an implementation strategy.

The IMF-Supported Programme will be monitored and reviewed semi-annually, based on agreed targets to be met by end-June and end-December each year.

"We will prepare for a comprehensive assessment of the targets by the IMF during the First Review in September 2023, which will assess:

i. 9 Structural Benchmarks (SBs);

ii. 6 Quantitative Performance Criteria (QPCs); and

iii. 3 Indicative Targets (ITs)", the minister added.

He noted that the PC-PEG has also "prioritised social protection reforms to ensure that the vulnerable are protected from the impact of the ongoing fiscal adjustment".

Also, Mr Ofori-Atta said Cabinet has approved a turn-around strategy for Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), "as part of measures to improve financial viability of the institution and to position it to deliver increased value for the people of Ghana".

"I take this opportunity to assure all our key stakeholders of the government’s commitment to the unwavering implementation of our very own PC-PEG (Growth Programme) which undergirds the IMF- approved programme".

Source: Classfmonline.com