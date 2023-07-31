‘Vote NPP out; Akufo-Addo’s administration the biggest threat to the survival of our democracy’ — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, a flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his concerns over the state of Ghana's democracy under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 31 2023, Mahama called on Ghanaians to vote out the current administration in the upcoming 2024 election to safeguard the nation's future.

Mr Mahama highlighted that the nearly seven years of governance under the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administrations have undermined the constitutional democracy of Ghana, necessitating an urgent need for a change in leadership.

He firmly believes that replacing the current inept NPP government with an NDC administration is crucial to ensuring the sustainability of democracy and restoring hope to the people.

The former President expressed his firm belief in transparent and accountable governance, wherein opportunities are accessible to all citizens and not just a privileged few.

According to him, this principle serves as the greatest guarantee for Ghana's democracy.

Mahama stated, "Transparent and accountable governance in which opportunities are open to all and not just a few is the greatest guarantor of our democracy.

“The almost seven years of Akufo Addo and Bawumia’s maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy. Only a CHANGE of this inept NPP government can ensure the sustainability of our democracy."

“The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians and quickly.

“The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies and propaganda will not work.

"We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP,” he added.

Addressing graduands at the Academic City University College on Saturday, July 29, 2023, the former President criticized President Akufo-Addo's appointees' conduct.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo had previously advised his appointees to explore opportunities in the private sector if their goal was personal enrichment.

Mahama expressed concern that the current behavior of President Akufo-Addo's appointees significantly deviates from the admonishment given by the President.

"Some of you who will find yourself in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution, as President Akufo-Addo said if your goal into office is to enrich yourself, then don't come, go to the private sector.

“Very profound words were spoken by the President, more than 6 and a half years ago.

“With what is happening today, I'm sure the President himself does not remember he spoke these very wise words," Mahama remarked.