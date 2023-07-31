No serious country will keep BoG Governor at post after superintending over GHS60 billion loss – Kwakye Ofosu

31.07.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called for the sacking of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.

This is in reaction to the report that the Bank of Ghana recorded a loss of GHS60.8 Billion in 2022.

The record loss is contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements released by the Central Bank.

In a post on social media today, Felix Kwakye Ofosu argued that if Ghana is a serious country, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison should not still be at post.

According to him, the Central Bank boss is complicit in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy.

“The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is complicit in the collapse of our economy. No serious country will tolerate him at post after superintending a GHS 60 billion loss for the Central Bank,” the Deputy Minister of Communications said.

The record GHS60.8 Billion in 2022 was a result of government’s domestic debt restructuring activities, and the depreciation of the local currency, among others.