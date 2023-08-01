Philanthropist support 150 BECE final year students with mathematical sets

Mr Edward Twum Annane, United States-based philanthropist has supported 150 final-year students in the Techiman North and South areas.

150 final year students from five Junior High Schools including the Traa Municipal Assembly JHS, Asantaaso JHS and Amangoase JHS in Techiman South benefited while two JHSs such as the Tanoboase and Ayeasu -Atresu JHS in the Techiman North also benefited from the support.

Mr Isaac Addae Kusi project, coordinator for the Annane Institute based in Techiman of the Bono East Region on Monday presented the mathematical sets on behalf of the philanthropist and noted that the move was to aid the students learn well in order to pass their basic school examination to proceed to the next level of their educational prospects.

Mr Kusi indicated that building the educational foundation of the students was necessary as that would push them in their future academic progress. He said when the roots are firm on the ground it is impossible to fall, indeed there is the need to build one's foundation to avoid falling when there is a little shake.

He disclosed that Mr Annane was committed to promoting the development of education in the area as it was the key to promoting and protecting human development. He further explained that a nation without a strong educational foundation was a lost one since the citizenry would not be enlightened to support the government of the day's policies among other things.

Mr Kusi charged the students to use the mathematical sets for their intended purpose so as to encourage the donor to continue supporting in the future.

Mr Christain Yeboah, Headmaster of Traa M/A JHS who received the items on behalf of the students expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and said the support has come at the right time.

He said the maths set would enable the students to learn how to use the equipment during the examination.

Mr Yeboah urged others to emulate same so as to contribute to promoting education in the Techiman area and the Bono East at large.

He lamented poor teaching and learning materials such as classroom blocks for the JHS as the only block has been pulled down by rain storms. He further call for the construction of toilet facilities for the school to stop both teachers and students from rushing to the bush to ease themselves.

Master Opoku Rabby and Miss Samatu Mohammed could not hide their joy when the mathematical sets were given to them and described Mr Annane as a saviour in supporting them to pass their examination.

Miss Mohammed noted that studying Mathematics and Pre-Technical skills without mathematical sets was difficult since one has to undergo practical lessons.