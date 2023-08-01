Ejura Traditional Council appeals to residence abroad for more developments

A delegation from the Ejura Traditional Council has met Ejura residents in diaspora to discuss ways to develop communities within the traditional area.

The delegation led by Ejura Maawerehene, Oheneba Owusu Bekoe, was the second meeting between the traditional council and the Ejura residents in Diaspora, an indication of how important the relations between the two groups were.

The meeting which was held in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, on Sunday July 30, 2023, was also to strengthen the already cordial relations between the two groups, especially in the area of supporting the development of the Ejura Traditional Area.

Oheneba Owusu Bekoe in an interview with this reporter after the meeting said major developmental projects led by the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders were projected to the well-meaning residents who have traveled outside the country.

"One of the projects we discussed extensively was the Divisional Police Headquarters which was initiated by the traditional council, although the project is more than 80 per cent complete, we still needed to tell them and find ways to complete it with alacrity.

"Ejura is fortunate to have residents who have the community's development at heart; they came to the meeting in their numbers to appreciate the works put in place by the traditional council.

"Those who showed up, after learning about the unprecedented infrastructural projects by Barimah Osei Hwedie II lead Ejura Traditional Council were happy to be part of the success story.

"Our brothers and sisters in Diaspora have already supported major projects in Ejura, they are currently assisting the traditional council and other stakeholders who have taking upon themselves to provide quality infrastructure in health care at the Ejura Government Hospital, that notwithstanding, they have vowed to help other good works by Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II," he stated.

Oheneba Owusu Bekoe revealed that the residents who were at the meeting were very impressed with the gains Ejura has made since the enstoolment of Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II.

Other gains made by Barimah Osei Hwedie II

Oheneba Owusu Bekoe added that other achievements by Barima Osei Hwedie II worth mentioning was how he together with the traditional council have done very well to end fratricidal conflicts which used to be a bane to the development of Ejura.

"I explained to them how the leadership style of Ejurahene, has brought a massive sense of belongingness among all factions, including ethnic, social and political groups serving as a beacon of unity and progressive development in the area.

"On the infrastructural projects, some of the list I gave them was the construction of a seven-bedroom apartment for doctors working at the Ejura Government Hospital, released a 20-acre land for construction of a district hospital under the Agenda 111 project to which the Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has cut sod for the commencement of the project," he said.

Oheneba Owusu Bekoe added that he told the diasporans at the meeting, how the traditional council also build a wall around Ejura Government Hospital, provided boreholes to communities who had no access to portable clean water, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Ejura Anglican basic school.

"It is a fact that, under Barima Osei Hwedie II, the traditional council in less than eight years has also constructed an ultra-modern Divisional Police Headquarters, donated over 600 acres of land to the Ghana Prisons Service, facilitating the construction of the military base at Ejura by providing free land and houses to government, provision of a seven-bedroom apartment for officials of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS among others.

"That notwithstanding, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has also paid and is still paying fees for many tertiary students while securing jobs for hundreds of youth in the municipality which I must say needs the massive support of all," he said.