Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative has created over 160,000 jobs so far.

Ofori-Atta made the remarks while presenting the 2023 mid-year budget review to parliament on Monday, July 31.

He provided an update on the progress of the industrialization program, a flagship policy of the Akufo-Addo administration.

"As of June, 2023, 126 factories were operational nationwide. Over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, especially for the youth who have been mobilized to establish agro-processing factories in 58 districts," Ofori-Atta told lawmakers.

The 1D1F initiative was launched after President Akufo-Addo took office in 2017 to promote industrialization and job creation in each of Ghana's then 216 districts.

Government promised to establish at least one factory in every district to process local resources such as cocoa, shea nut, rice and cassava.

The program aims to strengthen domestic production, substitute imported goods, and provide employment, particularly for young people.

However, it has also faced challenges such as delays, funding constraints and lack of technical support, making many doubt its effectiveness.