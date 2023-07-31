ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta

Headlines Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative has created over 160,000 jobs so far.

Ofori-Atta made the remarks while presenting the 2023 mid-year budget review to parliament on Monday, July 31.

He provided an update on the progress of the industrialization program, a flagship policy of the Akufo-Addo administration.

"As of June, 2023, 126 factories were operational nationwide. Over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, especially for the youth who have been mobilized to establish agro-processing factories in 58 districts," Ofori-Atta told lawmakers.

The 1D1F initiative was launched after President Akufo-Addo took office in 2017 to promote industrialization and job creation in each of Ghana's then 216 districts.

Government promised to establish at least one factory in every district to process local resources such as cocoa, shea nut, rice and cassava.

The program aims to strengthen domestic production, substitute imported goods, and provide employment, particularly for young people.

However, it has also faced challenges such as delays, funding constraints and lack of technical support, making many doubt its effectiveness.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister [Full text] Ken Ofori Atta presents 2023 mid-year budget review

1 hour ago

Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta...

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister Ghana's economic growth declined from 5.1% in 2021 to 3.1% in 2022 against proje...

2 hours ago

Sonko's fierce attacks on President Macky Sall have helped him to create an army of followers among Senegal's disaffected young. By SEYLLOU AFPFile Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Continuous coups in West Africa a deep concern — Sulemana Braimah

3 hours ago

NPP Primaries: You dont love NPP if you form your own party after defeat —Kofi Tonto tell aspirants NPP Primaries: ‘You don’t love NPP if you form your own party after defeat’ — Ko...

3 hours ago

REUTERSSouleymane Ag Anara Niger junta accuses France of plotting to 'intervene militarily'

3 hours ago

It's not true am suffering stroke – Ahanta West MP Dispells resignation rumours It's not true am suffering stroke – Ahanta West MP Dispells resignation rumours

3 hours ago

School feeding: Arrears of caterers settled for 2nd, 3rd terms of 2022 – Ken Ofori-Atta School feeding: Arrears of caterers settled for 2nd, 3rd terms of 2022 – Ken Ofo...

5 hours ago

Dr. Ato Forson Trial: Court to rule on submission for trial judge to recuse herself Dr. Ato Forson Trial: Court to rule on submission for trial judge to recuse hers...

Just in....
body-container-line