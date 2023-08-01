Yussif Jalila adjudged 'Miss DASA' for Tamale Technical University

Yussif Jalila, a level 200 Student of the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI) has been adjudged winner of the maiden Miss DASA Awards for the year 2023.

The eighteen-year-old Jalila, a native of Sanga in the Sagnarigu District and studying Electronics Engineering beat the other five contenders.

She received a brand new television set, citation and a one-year free publicity for her project.

Ibrahim Mansura who became second runner-up went home with a brand new standing fan, whilst the third Queen, Tahidu Abibata Nasara received a cooker and a citation.

The winner, Ms. Jalila said her victory would go a long way to motivate her colleagues to work hard and as well take their culture serious.

According to her, she went into the competition with determination and perseverance hence her solid victory.

Ms. Jalila lauded the initiative and appealed to other groupings to implement same at the appropriate time.

Chairman of the occasion, Professor Abdul Razak Abubakari advised the winners to be role models for others to emulate, and not engage in uncultured behaviour.

The Executive Director of SWIDA-Ghana, Hajia Alima Sagito admonished the students to establish good human relations with their colleagues before leaving campus.

She further urged Ghanaians especially the youth to respect time, stating that, it's an ingredient for development.

The DASA Excellence Awards is an award scheme organised by DASA at the Tamale Technical University in collaboration with Hyperlink Entertainment.

The award scheme is seeking to recognize and motivate the efforts of outstanding Students, which the organizers believe will help curb immoral behaviour on campus.

Winners for the Excellence Awards/Miss DASA:

DASA EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2023 WINNERS

1) Artist of the year (Game Boy)

2) Cultural Dancer (Abubakari Fatima)

3) Fashion Designer (Abdul Majeed Abdul Razak)

4) Dancer of the year (Ibrahim Ishmail Suhuyini)

5) Overall Intermediate Student of the year (Alhassan Ibrahim)

6) Outstanding Student of the year (Alhassan Fuseini Nantogmah)

7) Engineering student of the year (Abass Abdul-Halik)

8) Most Vibrant DASA Member (Alhassan Zulka Naporo)

9) Sports Personality (Haruna Mohammed Shamsudeen)

10) Entrepreneur of the year (Abdul Wahid)

11) Overall Male Student (Safianu Tawfiq Maltiti)

12) Overall Female Student (Mashud Azizatu)

13) Fashionable Student of the year (Haruna Ayisha)

14) People's Choice Award (Highest Votes) - Abass Abdul-Halik

MISS DASA

1. Yussif Jalila

2. Ibrahim Mansura

3. Tahidu Abibata Nasara

-The Northern Web