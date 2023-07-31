Cyber Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe, Advises Users To Stay Vigilant To Avoid Falling Victim

Users of internet and social media have been advised to stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to cyber crimes.

The publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, gave the advice on Saturday, July 29 during his weekly broadcast on fraud prevention.

The weekly broadcast, according to Onadipe, aims to educate users of internet and social media about how they can avoid falling victim to cyber crimes and other online dangers.

Onadipe, who is known for his work in advocating for cyber safety and raising awareness about online dangers, stressed the importance of being vigilant when using the internet.

According to him, advancement of technology has increased online risks among users, ranging from identity theft, password hacking, virus attack, email scam, debit card fraud etc.

Onadipe noted that as the number of internet users increases, online risks also increase among individuals and organisations. So, it is very important that we must be vigilant at a time like this.

While educating the users, the cyber safety advocate mentioned common cyber safety tips that users must adopt in order to avoid falling victim.

He said: "Be vigilant every time you are on the internet because cyber criminals are always there to search for vulnerable users. So, don't be their next victim.

"Don't believe everything you see online but always do a thorough investigation before you take action.

"Avoid sharing your personal or sensitive information on social media.

"Avoid using public WiFi so as to reduce your vulnerability to hacking.

"Always update operating systems and applications on your devices.

"Don't click on any link when you are not sure of its source.

"Use a unique password with at least fourteen characters including numbers, symbols, upper case and lower case letters.

"If you receive any code through text message or email and the sender asks you to send it back, don't do so.

"More importantly, get in touch with experts to learn more about cyber safety tips," Onadipe added.