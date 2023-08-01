Fashion Department of TaTU holds 7th exhibition show

The Department of Fashion and Technology of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has held its 7th annual Fashion Exhibition and Show for final year students from the fashion department with a call for an investment into the fashion design and technology department to enhance brighter and sustainable future for the youth in the industry.

The two-day event dubbed "Creating Ecosystem for the Youth in the Fashion Industry" was aimed at showcasing the potential of young graduates and future fashion designers to the world.

It was also to empower the young graduates from the university on the need to enhance their greatness and take advantage of the opportunities available in the industry to establish their own companies.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Dean of the Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology of the Tamale Technical University (TaTu), Dr. Joana Akweley Zanu said imbibing in the young graduates the spirit of entrepreneurship had been the core mandate of the university.

She said the university provides practical skills to the graduates to become self-employed and also creates jobs to employ the teaming youth to minimize the graduate unemployment rate in the country.

"Investment into the fashion industry and the department would go a long way to equip graduates with practical knowledge and skills to support them become job creators and not job seekers after their graduation."

She said the final-year students of the university were made to exhibit their fashion products which included bags, sandals, necklaces, ladies' shoes, clothes, hats, and many other things to show their potential.

"The exhibition was not just to showcase designs, it was a platform to enable graduates to carve their paths and leave an indelible mark in the world of fashion," she said.

Dr. Joana noted that the university's commitment was to support the next generation of fashion leaders to lay the foundation for a sustainable and inclusive fashion industry.

To create an ecosystem, she said graduates need innovation and research skills to promote research and foster an environment that values creativity to challenge norms, push boundaries, and ultimately drive the industry forward.

She reiterated that the provision of materials to the students would support them to add value to their designs in order to meet the demand of the market to create direct and indirect jobs.

The Chief Executive Officer of Khard Global Fashion, Abass Ridwan Dawda commended the leadership of the department for such a wonderful fashion created by the students.

He called on Ghanaians to patronize local products to keep the industry growing.

Mr. Dawda urged the students to come together and form cooperation to create new fashion designs that would help them to also employ their colleagues in society.

The Head of Department of Department of Fashion and Technology, Madam Rebecca Larteikai Lartey said the event is held annually with an examiner engaged to award marks for the products of the students.

She noted that logistics continue to hamper the commitment of the department to nurture future fashion entrepreneurs.

She appealed for support to provide the needed materials and machines to train more students.