01.08.2023 Social News

Social Activist initiates petition to establish Volta Region as Medical Cannabis Development and Research Center

By Dela Agbe II Contributor
01.08.2023 LISTEN

Volta Region, Ghana in a bold stride towards improved healthcare, scientific advancement, and economic growth, prominent social activist and farmer Delanyo Agbe is spearheading a petition to designate the Volta Region as a Medicinal Cannabis Development and Research Center.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to propel the region into a position of leadership, embracing responsible cannabis cultivation, groundbreaking research, and compassionate patient care.

A Vision for Transformative Healthcare:

Delanyo Agbe, a renowned advocate for social and medical progress, has long recognized the untapped potential of medicinal cannabis in addressing unmet medical needs in the Volta Region. Armed with a vision for compassionate healthcare and a passion for scientific innovation, Delanyo Agbe is championing this petition to bring about lasting change and positive transformation.

The Call for Responsible Cannabis Development:

The petition emphasizes the need for a well-regulated and responsible medicinal cannabis industry that adheres to strict quality control measures and international standards. Delanyo Agbe firmly believes that by establishing a Medicinal Cannabis Development and Research Center, the region can attract leading researchers, healthcare professionals, and responsible industry players, fostering a nurturing environment for scientific progress and patient well-being.

The Impact on the Economy and Community:

Beyond advancements in healthcare and scientific research, Delanyo Agbe highlights the potential economic growth that such an initiative could unlock. By capitalizing on the booming global medicinal cannabis market, the Volta Region has the opportunity to attract domestic and international investments, creating jobs and spurring economic prosperity.

Social Responsibility and Sustainability:

At the heart of the petition lies a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. Delanyo Agbe envisions a Medicinal Cannabis Development and Research Center that actively engages with local communities, supports educational initiatives, and promotes responsible cultivation practices that protect the region's natural resources.

Join the Movement
Delanyo Agbe invites all residents, healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, and supporters to rally behind this petition and make their voices heard. By uniting in support of the establishment of a Medicinal Cannabis Development and Research Center in the Volta Region, we can pave the way for a healthier, more compassionate, and prosperous future.

Delanyo Agbe stated, "We envision a future where responsible medicinal cannabis development and research contribute to better healthcare, economic growth, and social progress. Together, we can make the Volta Region a beacon of innovation and compassion, driving positive change for our community."

The petition initiated by Delanyo Agbe reflects a visionary call for progress and compassion in healthcare and scientific research. By joining forces and supporting the establishment of a Medicinal Cannabis Development and Research Center, the Volta Region can position itself as a leading force in the medicinal cannabis industry, impacting lives and paving the way for a brighter future.

To sign the petition or learn more about the initiative, visit

Make Volta Region Medicinal Cannabis Development and Research Center In Ghana

