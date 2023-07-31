Economic hardships: We have turned the corner after our collective sacrifices – Ofori-Atta applauds Ghanaians

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed appreciation to the people of Ghana for supporting and cooperating with government to address the economic crisis.

Presenting to Parliament the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review on Monday, July 31, the Minister said thanks to the collective sacrifices by Ghanaians, government has been able to turn the corner.

He said the country is now on the path to recovery and the economy will soon see significant growth.

“Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner.

“Mr. Speaker, we have avoided the unimaginable, but what could have been so easily possible under different leadership circumstances. With a lot of effort, we have managed to avoid empty shop shelves for medicines and other essentials; we have seen no shortages of food; we have been spared the frustrating spectre of long queues for fuel at our filling stations; and, we have managed, in spite of all the challenges, to keep the lights on,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

The Finance Minister continued, “Indeed, as the Psalmist said (in Psalm 118:23) this is the LORD’s doing; and it is marvellous in our eyes. This ‘turning the corner’ is underpinned by the investments and sacrifices we have collectively made during this difficult period since March, 2020.”

Minister Ken Ofori-Atta added that he has no doubt with hard work, integrity, fraternity, and mutual respect, Ghana will stabilise and transform our economy as well as build a Righteous Nation – one of Peace, Prosperity, and Freedom, today and into the future.

Ken Ofori-Atta further assured that Ghana under President Akufo-Addo is in steady hands and things will get better through interventions being made by government.