2022 was the most difficult year for me as Ghana’s Finance Minister – Ofori-Atta

While presenting the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review to parliament Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta described 2022 as the "most difficult year" of his tenure.

Ken Ofori-Atta recalled the challenges that led Ghana to seek a $3 billion bailout from the IMF.

During his presentation on Monday, July 31, the Minister admitted once again that the decision of going back to the IMF the 17th time was difficult but necessary.

"Mr. Speaker, 2022 was the most difficult year for me as Ghana’s Finance Minister. On July 1st 2022, we took what was then a very difficult but necessary decision to request support from the IMF to implement our Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG)," Ofori-Atta stated.

Ghana has faced a major economic crisis the past year, exacerbated by a high inflation rate and Cedi depreciation.

But Mr Ofori-Atta believes steps taken by his administration have put Ghana on the path to recovery.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to work hard to restore macroeconomic stability and growth for Ghana in 2023, despite the challenges still persist.

"A year on, our steps are more grounded, the vision is clearer, the path to recovery is better set, and confidence in our economy is back, growing gradually," he told parliament.

