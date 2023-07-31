Just like every Ghanaian, I have also been ‘battered, bruised, and broken’ this past year – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that he has not been spared by the hardships that faced Ghana this past year.

Presenting the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Monday, July 31, the Minister said 2022 was the most difficult year for him as Minister in charge of Finance.

According to him, he has also been ‘battered, bruised, and broken’ just like every Ghanaian who has suffered the blunt of the economic hardships that the country has endured in the last few years.

“Mr. Speaker, we all, including myself, have been ‘battered, bruised, and broken’ in this past year but we held our Resolve as a Resilient nation. The Battle has indeed always been the Lord’s,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

With an assurance that the country is gradually coming out of the economic crisis, the Finance Minister in his presentation admonished the citizenry to be thankful to God for seeing the country through such hard times.

“As we sit today, let us use this moment to glorify Him for: He has Rescued us; He has Recovered and Restored what we lost; and He is Reviving our economy.

“Mr. Speaker, we need to Rejoice in fervent gratitude to the Lord. Mr. Speaker, we must endeavour to build a Righteous Republic, united in our Resolve to transform our economy, for in speaking one language and nothing will be impossible for us to achieve our manifest destiny of greatness,” the Finance Minister said.

In his presentation, Ken Ofori-Atta expressed his appreciation to Parliament and Ghanaians for their support and cooperation towards stabilising the economy.

He assured that Ghana is in steady hands under President Akufo-Addo who is piloting the country to the promised land.