2022 was the most difficult year for me as Finance Minister – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that government’s decision to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support in 2022 was a difficult one to take.

According to him, he is convinced beyond a doubt that 2022 was the most difficult year for him as Finance Minister.

“Mr. Speaker, 2022 was the most difficult year for me as Ghana’s Finance Minister. On July 1 2022 we took what was then a difficult but necessary decision to request support from the IMF to implement our post-Covid programme of economic growth. The country was going through a fire period of economic uncertainties,” Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday, July 31.

The Finance Minister shared these while presenting the 2023 Mid-year Budget Review in Parliament.

In his presentation, the Minister said through the hard work and initiatives taken by government, he can report that the country has turned a corner and is on the road to recovering from the economic decline.

Ken Ofori-Atta is confident that government is on the right path to the sustained growth of the Ghanaian economy.

“Mr. Speaker, we have turned the corner and more importantly we are determined to continue that path. Soon we expect the measures taken to result in economic activities than anything experienced in the fourth republic.

“Our plans and programmed should soon lead to a sustained increase in domestic production including manufacturing and farming replacing many of the products that we are used to importing,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Despite the difficulties government faces, the Finance Minister has assured Ghanaians that government is committed to making key investments to cushion the vulnerable in society.