Continuous coups in West Africa a deep concern — Sulemana Braimah

Headlines
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has called for stricter measures to curb the rising incidence of coups in West Africa.

Describing the issue as one that should be of deep concern to everyone, the media advocate stated that military rule has never been an option, despite excuses like incompetence and poor economic management used to justify coups.

In a tweet on Monday, July 31, Mr. Braimah said: “We should all be deeply concerned about coups in West Africa. Imposing stricter sanctions that worsen the plight of the already suffering masses cannot and has never proven to be a solution. The solution lies in proving to all that democracy is better for all.”

His remarks come after Niger experienced its fifth coup since independence on July 26.

Soldiers from the presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and announced his overthrow on state television.

A junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani has now taken power.

Niger, which endured its last coup in 2010, had been one of the more stable countries in the region until these recent events.

The coup makes this the first military takeover in the country in over a decade.

The incident follows similar coups in neighboring countries like Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years, leading to the region being termed a “coup belt.”

Regional bodies like the African Union and ECOWAS have strongly opposed the coup and called for constitutional rule to be restored in Niger.

