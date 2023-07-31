It’s time to question the one-size-fits-all democracy – Prof Lumumba on coups in Africa

Renowned Orator and Pan Africanist, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, has called for a critical reevaluation of the prevailing democratic systems in African countries in this post-colonial era.

Professor Lumumba expressed concerns about the widespread adoption of what he termed a "Coca-Cola-kind, one-size fits-all" type of democracy, which includes periodic elections, fixed terms of office, the use of ballot boxes, and election observers.

The Pan Africanist's remarks come in the wake of an alarming surge in coup d'états within the Sub-Saharan region over the past three years, with the most recent one occurring in Niger.

The removal of President Mohamed Bazoum by the commander of Niger's presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, led to international outrage and the imposition of sanctions by the European Union and France, with other countries threatening similar measures.

In an interview with Class FM's Maxwell Nyagamago, Professor Lumumba cautioned against the rising coups on the continent.

He highlighted that history has shown that coup makers are not the solution to economic crises, emphasising the need for a comprehensive examination of the kind of governance and democracy practiced in Africa.

The Pan Africanist called for open conversations at all levels of society, involving politicians, citizens, and the private sector, to address the existing crisis of governance in Africa.

He urged African countries to reassess their priorities and seek a form of democracy that aligns with the ideals of Pan-Africanists like Ghana's First President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Professor Lumumba suggested that post-colonial African countries must reflect on whether different systems of government might be more suitable and sustainable for the unique circumstances of each nation. By doing so, Africa can progress towards unity in diversity, as envisioned by influential leaders such as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The recent spate of coups, starting with Mali in August 2020 and followed by Sudan in 2021, Burkina Faso twice in 2022, and now Niger in 2023, has raised concerns within the international community and regional organizations like ECOWAS.

The Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently warned against tolerating further military regimes in the West African sub-region.

ECOWAS, in response to the coup in Niger, has condemned the action and threatened sanctions against the country, with the EU and France already carrying out their threats.

Some security analysts have criticised ECOWAS for its past decisions, expressing doubt about the effectiveness of the measures against the military regime in Niger.

One such analyst, Adib Saani, has criticised ECOWAS for losing its grip on nations in the Sub-Region through its past decisions.

He believes the military junta in Niger led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani will call the bluff of ECOWAS.

Source: Classfmonline.com