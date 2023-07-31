Assemblies rake in ¢2.4bn in 2022 – A-G’s report

259 of the 261 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in Ghana, operated with a total income of GH¢2,433,839,782.36 during the 2022 financial year, according to the report of the Auditor-General on the accounts of district assemblies for year ended 31 December 2022.

This comprised Internally Generated Funds (IGF) revenue, quarterly allocations of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), government salary grants and budgetary support to decentralised departments, and Donor funding.

The 261 Assemblies were made up of six metros, 107 municipalities and 148 districts.

Out of this, 259 Assemblies submitted their financial statements for audit in compliance with Section 80 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The defaulting Assemblies were Shai Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region and Central Tongu in the Volta Region.

For the year under review, the total IGF revenue collected by the 259 Assemblies was GH¢549,844,832.97, which accounted for 22.59 per cent of the total income of the Assemblies of GH¢2,433,839,782.36.

This represented an increase of GH¢100,114,011.00 or 22.10 per cent over the 2021 IGF revenue collection of GH¢453,011,594.21.

The make-up of the IGF revenue were rates, rent, fees, fines, licences, among others.

Total assets of the 259 Assemblies as of 31 December 2022 was GH¢4,057,933,901.12 while total liabilities stood at GH¢177,685,604.21.

The assets comprised non-current assets (GH¢3,343,406,508.71), cash/bank balance (GH¢369,599,187.47).

Investment (GH¢261,279,148.00), and receivables (GH¢83,649,056.94).

