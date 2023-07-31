"Akufo Addo and Bawumia’s maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy"— Mahama

31.07.2023 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana deserves a new form of leadership.

According to Mr. Mahama, Ghana needs an inclusive and transparent government where everyone has an opportunity.

On July 31, he said on Facebook, "The almost seven years of Akufo Addo and Bawumia's maladministration are the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy."

“Transparent and accountable governance in which opportunities are open to all and not just a few is the greatest guarantor of our democracy.

“The almost seven years of Akufo Addo and Bawumia’s maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy. Only a CHANGE of this inept NPP government can ensure the sustainability of our democracy.

“The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians and quickly. The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies and propaganda will not work.

“We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP,” John Dramani Mahama stated.