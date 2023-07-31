Dome traders demand market expansion

31.07.2023 LISTEN

Residents of Dome, a bustling community in the Greater Accra Region, are calling on the authorities to extend the local market to accommodate the growing population.

The market, which is the main trading center in the area, has been experiencing a surge in demand due to the increasing population.

However, traders in the market have expressed their frustration over the lack of adequate space, which has made it difficult for them to display their wares and conduct their business efficiently. Many of them have to resort to displaying their goods on the ground, exposing them to the risk of damage and theft.

Some of the traders lamented the lack of planning in the construction of the market, which has made it impossible to extend the market to accommodate the growing population.

They also pointed out that the absence of basic amenities such as toilets and running water is posing a health risk to both traders and customers. The situation has also raised concerns among residents who fear that the overcrowding in the market could lead to the spread of diseases, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Man of Dome Honourable Joseph Iddrisu Boakye has assured residents that plans are underway to address the situation. He disclosed that the Assembly is in talks with the traditional authorities and landowners to acquire additional land for the extension of the market.

“The Assembly is aware of the challenges facing the traders in Dome market, and we are taking steps to address them,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring that our traders have a conducive environment to conduct their business and improve their livelihoods.”

The residents and traders have welcomed the news of the planned extension of the market and expressed their hope that the authorities will expedite action to address the situation. They called on the government to prioritize the development of market infrastructure in other communities across the country to boost economic activities and improve the standard of living of the people.

By Eugenia Martey Martekie (UNIMAC-GIJ)