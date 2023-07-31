ModernGhana logo
Tenure of Akufo Addo’s maladministration is the biggest threat to our constitutional democracy – Mahama

Headlines Former President, John Dramani Mahama
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised that the next government of his party will restore hope to Ghanaians.

In a post on social media on Monday, July 31, the former President opined that President Akufo-Addo’s administration is currently the biggest threat to constitutional democracy in the country.

“Transparent and accountable governance in which opportunities are open to all and not just a few is the greatest guarantor of our democracy.

“The almost seven years of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy,” John Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

According to John Dramani Mahama, it is only a change in the ruling NPP government that can ensure the sustainability of democracy in Ghana.

He insists that come 2024, Ghanaians need to see beyond the lies and propaganda of the NPP and vote the party out to bring the NDC to power.

“The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians and quickly. The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies, and propaganda will not work.

“We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Having already been elected flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama is confident that he will be elected President at the end of the 2024 General Election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

