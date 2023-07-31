Our democracy is at risk with confidence and trust in leadership at its lowest ebb – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern about the current state of the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, Ghana’s democracy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is at risk with confidence and trust in leadership at its lowest.

Delivering a keynote address at the 2nd Graduation Ceremony of Academic City University College, John Dramani Mahama urged the graduating students not to despair despite the worrying state the country finds itself in.

“Our democracy is at risk with confidence and trust in leadership at its lowest ebb. But it is not all doom and gloom for you,” the 2024 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said.

John Mahama continued, “You have laptops and tablets with more extensive storage and are faster than any computer in our time. You have numerous search engines that put the world of knowledge at your fingertips. But best of all, you are not stepping out of an Ivory Tower.”

In his address, the former President also bemoaned the fact that employment in Ghana remains a problem in the country.

He admonished the graduating students to buckle up as there are no ready jobs out there.

“There are no ready jobs to absorb you. It may take years for you to find decent employment. There are cases of students who remain unemployed five years after completing university. Unemployment in Ghana is at its highest in history today, estimated at 13%. Our economy is in crisis,” John Mahama lamented.

In his view, the closure of indigenous banks and the banking sector cleanout have led to the loss of several jobs.