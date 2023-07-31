V/R: Fodome Kordzeto residents vow to increase birth rate as new classroom block project commences

In an effort to bolster the population of their town's school and provide a better learning environment for their children, residents of Fodome Kordzeto, in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region, have expressed their determination to have more children to increase their population.

This decision comes as a response to the initiation of a new 3-unit classroom block construction project for Fodome Kordzeto M. A. Primary and Junior High School.

The project's sod-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and was attended by community members, educators, and representatives from the funding organisations; Pencils of Promise (PoP), a renowned Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and Fidelity Bank.

With the current school infrastructure consisting mainly of makeshift structures and a 2-unit classroom block, the pressing need for expansion was evident.

According to the Headmistress of Fodome Kordzeto M. A. Primary and Junior High School, Madam Leticia Doe, the institution, which has been in operation since the early 1970s, currently has a meager total population of 110 pupils spanning from Kindergarten 1 to Junior High School 3.

The shortage of students is adversely affecting the quality of education and learning experiences within the school.

Madam Leticia Doe further lamented that Class 3, in particular, has only four pupils, highlighting the severity of the situation.

She attributed this decline in enrollment to parents opting to send their children to schools in Hohoe and nearby areas, leaving the local school with fewer attendees.

Addressing the concern raised by the Headmistress, enthusiastic residents gathered at the ceremony pledged to contribute to the growth of the school population. Both male and female adults echoed the sentiment, stating their commitment to producing more children now that new infrastructure development is underway. This collective determination aims to support the growth of Fodome Kordzeto M. A. Primary and Junior High School and ensure that every child in the community receives quality education.

Teachers from the school also expressed their approval of the residents' plan, welcoming the idea and expressing hope that the increased population would significantly improve the teaching and learning experiences.

The construction of the new 3-unit classroom block and the renovation of one of the shade structures into a proper classroom block, along with the installation of a borehole to enhance water, sanitation, and hygiene, are part of the ambitious project. The funding of over Eight Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS800,000.00) was made possible through the collaboration between Pencils of Promise (PoP) and Fidelity Bank.

The organisers have set an estimated completion timeline of five months for the project. Once finished, the new facilities will be commissioned and officially handed over to Fodome Kordzeto M. A. Primary and Junior High School, uplifting the hopes and aspirations of the community for a brighter future in education.

