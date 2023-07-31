53% of voters in Ashanti Region, 86% in Volta disapprove of the performance of Akufo-Addo – Survey reveals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Independent Opinion Research Company, Global InfoAnalytics has released findings of its July 2023 poll which sampled over 6,100 voters across 82 constituencies in all the 16 regions.

The poll found that the majority of voters in most regions disapprove of the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The regions with the highest disapproval of the President include the Volta Region with 88% of voters say H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not doing well.

In the Ashanti Region which is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), 53% of voters disapprove of the performance of the President.

“The highest approval of the president's performance comes from the Bono region where 69% of voters approve of his performance compared to 30% who disapprove. The regions with highest disapproval are the Volta, 86%, North East, 85%, Greater Accra, 70%, Bono East, 70%, Northern, 69% and Upper West, 66%,” the Global InfoAnalytics poll discovered.

The July 2023 Global InfoAnalytics national poll found out that voters would choose a president in 2024 based on the following competence, better manager of the economy, a person who can fight corruption, a candidate with integrity and, someone who can transform the country.

The poll found that the majority of voters will consider a candidate's ability to better manage the economy as the top reason with 23%.