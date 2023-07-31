ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament today

Headlines Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be in Parliament today, Monday, July 31, to present the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review.

The Minister was scheduled to visit Parliament to make the presentation last week on July 27, but it had to be postponed.

As confirmed by the Twitter handle of the Office of the Finance Minister, the presentation is coming off today instead.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says he is “Looking forward to presenting the Mid-Year Policy Review to Parliament today.”

Ahead of the presentation, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah has opened up on what Ghanaians should expect.

Speaking to Citi News, he said the Finance Minister will update Ghanaians on how the economy has fared this year and the outlook for the rest of the year.

“We are going to tell Ghanaians about what has happened to the economy since the beginning of this year from January to the middle of this year and of course, the major event that has happened is the IMF programme that we got the board,” Dr. John Kumah said.

Meanwhile, Economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin says he is expecting Ken Ofori-Atta to announce a merger of street levies and Standard VAT to unburden struggling businesses.

“There is pain, businesses are collapsing so of course the mid-year budget review is an opportunity to revalidate the assumptions underlying the 2023 budget for which reason some of the macro targets may have to be revised. Of course one of them is inflation.

“My expectation is that government will take advantage of the mid-year review to merge the street levies with the standard VAT rate and peg it at below 18%. This is a must,” Prof. Bokpin said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VR: Fodome Kordzeto residents vow to increase birth rate as new classroom block project commences V/R: Fodome Kordzeto residents vow to increase birth rate as new classroom block...

2 hours ago

Auditor-General uncovers GH15.1billion financial irregularities in public boards, corporations Auditor-General uncovers GH¢15.1billion financial irregularities in public board...

2 hours ago

Yaw Danso Akufo-Addo dismisses Bosome Freho DCE

2 hours ago

La District Court orders deportation of 24 Nigerian sex workers arrested at Osu La District Court orders deportation of 24 Nigerian sex workers arrested at Osu

2 hours ago

Press statement promising to pay us language of scammers, arrest NAM1— Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Press statement promising to pay us language of scammers, arrest NAM1— Aggrieved...

2 hours ago

NPP Volta Regional Organiser wants suspension of Secretary over alleged misconduct NPP Volta Regional Organiser wants suspension of Secretary over alleged miscondu...

2 hours ago

Next NDC govt will commit more resources toward building robust ICT infrastructure – Mahama Next NDC govt will commit more resources toward building robust ICT infrastructu...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister to present mid-year budget review today Finance Minister to present mid-year budget review today

2 hours ago

Fuel prices to go up in first pricing window of August – COPEC Fuel prices to go up in first pricing window of August – COPEC

2 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah sacrificed for NPP by resigning – Franklin Cudjoe Cecilia Abena Dapaah sacrificed for NPP by resigning – Franklin Cudjoe

Just in....
body-container-line