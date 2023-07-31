Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament today

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will be in Parliament today, Monday, July 31, to present the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review.

The Minister was scheduled to visit Parliament to make the presentation last week on July 27, but it had to be postponed.

As confirmed by the Twitter handle of the Office of the Finance Minister, the presentation is coming off today instead.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says he is “Looking forward to presenting the Mid-Year Policy Review to Parliament today.”

Ahead of the presentation, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah has opened up on what Ghanaians should expect.

Speaking to Citi News, he said the Finance Minister will update Ghanaians on how the economy has fared this year and the outlook for the rest of the year.

“We are going to tell Ghanaians about what has happened to the economy since the beginning of this year from January to the middle of this year and of course, the major event that has happened is the IMF programme that we got the board,” Dr. John Kumah said.

Meanwhile, Economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin says he is expecting Ken Ofori-Atta to announce a merger of street levies and Standard VAT to unburden struggling businesses.

“There is pain, businesses are collapsing so of course the mid-year budget review is an opportunity to revalidate the assumptions underlying the 2023 budget for which reason some of the macro targets may have to be revised. Of course one of them is inflation.

“My expectation is that government will take advantage of the mid-year review to merge the street levies with the standard VAT rate and peg it at below 18%. This is a must,” Prof. Bokpin said.