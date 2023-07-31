Improving literacy amongst Ghanaians part of our dream as a business — Nana Efua Essiaba

Founder of Fawohodze Incorporated, Nana Efua Essiaba has disclosed that her organization intends to launch an Adult Literacy Campaign as part of the Optimum Health Project to help Ghanaian members.

The project would be called the Fawohodze Financial Literacy Campaign which seeks to educate and empower everybody’s understanding of wealth creation.

"It will also help Ghanaians citizens gain valuable financial insights to make smart choices and secure their future with relevant financial literacy and investment options.

"It also seeks to improve members physical well-being with expert guidance and health tips and also to excel in academics with support and resources to boost their learning journey," she stated.

Nana Essiaba emphasized that members would learn a lot about environmental awareness and how to protect the planet earth especially in this era of global warming where erratic weather has become the other of the day.

"Fawohodze Adult Literacy Campaign would also help nurture members emotional health to help them find balance in their life. In this era where emotional intelligence is being touted as a prerequisite to survival and success, this from Fawohodze literacy comes in handy," she stressed.

The last but not the least according the Fawohodze founder, is to strengthen members social connections and build lasting relationships.

It will also help them connect with their inner Self/Spiritual dimensions in order to find inner peace.

Touching on the meaning of the name and speaking on NyansaTV, 29th July, 2023, Cynthia Obleton, who prefers to be known as Nana Efua Essiaba expatiate that, 'Fawohodze' is an Akan word which stands for Freedom and Independence.

"It is a USA & Ghana based organization which aims to promote Diaspora and Africa Culture Exchange. It intends to achieve this through connecting our African brothers and sisters in Diaspora to their Africa Heritage through “Tur Wo Ba” and “African Heritage Education”.

"For Ghana we offer “After School Program and Homework Support to support healing of the mind, body and spirit of the children in our communities as well as Adult Literacy Programme to heal our communities.

This is an Exciting News and and amazing time to be a Fawohodze Member. "Get ready for our incredible "Optimum Health Project joining Fawohodze now and unlock access to this all-encompassing project. Together, let's achieve optimum health and well-being!" Nana Essiaba emphasised.