Ghana Health Service awards 11 COVID-19 Frontline Workers in Offinso North

The Ghana Health Service in the Ashanti Region through the Offinso North Health Directorate awarded 11 frontline and allied health proffessionals who contributed to containing the spread of COVID-19 virus in the district.

All 11 awardees received citations and certificates of honour.

At a brief ceremony to do the presentation on behalf of President Nana Akufo Addo at Nkenkaasu, the Member of Parliament for Offinso North Consitutiency, Hon. Collins Augustine Ntim, assited by the Offinso North District Chief Executive, Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong, the District Coordinating Director, Mr Daniel Owusu, and the Director of Health, Mr. Richard Avagu.

He said the awards were a continuation of an award ceremony hosted by the President on March 14, 2023, in Accra, to honour some selected frontline health workers across the country in the fight against the virus.

He said the President, therefore, tasked all Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to collaborate with their Directors of Health Services to present the awards and certificates to the nominees in their respective Regions.

The MP commended the awardees of the Nkenkaasu Government Hospital and advised them not to relax but should be relentless in the performance of their duties. They should also continue putting up their best for the benefit of the vulnerable members of our society.



He added that the awards are an indication and a testimony to the fact that the sacrifices, the sleepless nights, the risks these health workers took and all that they did for Mother Ghana and for humanity did not go unnoticed.

Hon. Collins Augustine Ntim attributed the success of the district in the fight against the virus to the commitment, hard work and dedication of their frontline health professionals.

The awardees expressed gratitude to the President and government for the recognition of their contributions to the fight against the virus and said they were motivated by the award to continue to contribute to quality healthcare delivery in the district.

Hon. Collins Augustine Ntim noted that every health professional in the district contributed to the fight against the pandemic and urged those, who were not awarded, not to be disappointed but continue to work diligently to uplift the image of the GHS in the district.