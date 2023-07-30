53% of voters in Ashanti Region disapprove of Akufo-Addo's performance – Poll

A new poll by an independent research firm, Global InfoAnalytics reveals loss of faith in President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Ashanti region has traditionally been a stronghold for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But the poll revealed that majority of voters in the region now disapprove of the President’s performance.

The survey asked voters across the 16 regions whether they approve or disapprove of President Akufo-Addo's performance in office.

According to the poll results, "Majority of voters in most regions disapprove of the performance of the president. In the Ashanti region, 53% of voters disapprove of the president's performance while 42% approve."

The Global InfoAnalytics survey, also revealed that Akufo-Addo's highest approval rating was in the Bono region, where 69% approve of his performance.

But other regions disapproving of his performance are Volta (86%), North East (85%), Greater Accra (70%), Bono East (70%), Northern (69%) and Upper West (66%).