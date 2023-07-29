ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Christian Divine Church chairman and acting secretary  

Crime & Punishment Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Christian Divine Church chairman and acting secretary
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of the Christian Devine Church (CDC), Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and his Acting General Secretary, Pastor Samuel Awuah, for failing to appear before the court.

The accused persons have allegedly been charged for failure to pay the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of pastors in the church.

When the case was called on Tuesday, the accused persons and their counsel were absent, but the two sent someone to represent them.

Mr Emmanuel Awuah, the SSNIT Prosecutor, however, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu that the first accused person came to his office on Monday.

Before issuing the bench warrant against the two, the presiding judge, Mrs Hathie Ama Manu indicated that criminal cases were personal and therefore the accused persons were expected to be in court.

According to the facts of the case, between November 2021 and March 2023, Apostle Boahen defaulted in honoring the SSNIT contribution of his workers (pastors) to the tune of GHS 62,389.66 and a penalty of GHS 30,586.30 for reneging on the payment.

It added that between April 2023 to May 2023, they also failed to submit Social Security contribution reports of their pastors.

The case has subsequently been adjourned to Friday August 11, 2023.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mid-year budget review is an update of approved budget, no need for a debate — Afenyo-Markin schools Ato Forson in debate Mid-year budget review is an update of approved budget, no need for a debate — A...

3 hours ago

Parliament passes Wildlife resources management bill 2022 Parliament passes Wildlife resources management bill 2022

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari presents 5-month supply of sanitary pads to first-year students of Tamale Girls SHS on behalf of Rosa Fdn-Africa Joyce Bawah Mogtari presents 5-month supply of sanitary pads to first-year stude...

3 hours ago

Ghana will achieve universal electricity access by 2024 – Deputy Energy Minister Ghana will achieve universal electricity access by 2024 – Deputy Energy Minister

3 hours ago

ER: Fire officers rescue 2 trapped passengers alive, 2 die in accident at Suhum E/R: Fire officers rescue 2 trapped passengers alive, 2 die in accident at Suhum

3 hours ago

Samini grabs Bachelors degree in Project Management from GIMPA Photos Samini grabs Bachelor’s degree in Project Management from GIMPA [Photos]

3 hours ago

St. Peters Mission School: Family alleges 14-year-old British son was murdered St. Peter’s Mission School: Family alleges 14-year-old British son was murdered

3 hours ago

BoG incurs GHS55.12 billion loss, targets positive equity in 2027 BoG incurs GHS55.12 billion loss, targets positive equity in 2027

3 hours ago

Parliament to adjourn sine die August 3 Parliament to adjourn sine die August 3

3 hours ago

Armed Forces Amendment Bill, 2022passed Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed

Just in....
body-container-line