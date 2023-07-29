Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Christian Divine Church chairman and acting secretary  

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of the Christian Devine Church (CDC), Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and his Acting General Secretary, Pastor Samuel Awuah, for failing to appear before the court.

The accused persons have allegedly been charged for failure to pay the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of pastors in the church.

When the case was called on Tuesday, the accused persons and their counsel were absent, but the two sent someone to represent them.

Mr Emmanuel Awuah, the SSNIT Prosecutor, however, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu that the first accused person came to his office on Monday.

Before issuing the bench warrant against the two, the presiding judge, Mrs Hathie Ama Manu indicated that criminal cases were personal and therefore the accused persons were expected to be in court.

According to the facts of the case, between November 2021 and March 2023, Apostle Boahen defaulted in honoring the SSNIT contribution of his workers (pastors) to the tune of GHS 62,389.66 and a penalty of GHS 30,586.30 for reneging on the payment.

It added that between April 2023 to May 2023, they also failed to submit Social Security contribution reports of their pastors.

The case has subsequently been adjourned to Friday August 11, 2023.

GNA