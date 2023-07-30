ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Are Ghanaian courts working for justice or for Government – Oliver Barker

Social News Are Ghanaian courts working for justice or for Government – Oliver Barker
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, sparked controversy this weekend with comments questioning the fairness of Ghana's judicial system.

In a tweet on Saturday, July 29, Barker-Vormawor asked whether the country’s judicial system is made for government or for the delivery of justice.

He gave a scenario where prosecutors will be absenting themselves without facing any sanction while an accused person who is absent for once is dealt with by the judge.

"It is only in Ghanaian Courts that a person can go to Court for 3 years, and the prosecutor won’t show up; but the Judge will do nothing. Then when the prosecutor shows up; and you miss court once, they revoke your bail; and issue a bench warrant. Are our courts working for justice or for the Government?" he asked.

Though he did not provide specifics, Barker-Vormawor is currently facing trial himself for allegedly inciting a coup in a social media post last year.

The activist was arrested in February 2022 after a Facebook post criticizing the government and calling for a coup.

He was granted bail in May but rearrested twice on charges of careless driving and offensive conduct, before being granted bail the third time in July.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Mintah Akando survives head-on collision at Nyinahin Mintah Akando survives head-on collision at Nyinahin

53 minutes ago

Menzgold assure customers of payment after completing validation exercise Menzgold assure customers of payment after completing validation exercise

53 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2023 mid-year budget review tomorrow Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2023 mid-year budget review tomorrow

53 minutes ago

Dont hang Cecilia Dapaah, her money could be legitimate – Joseph Kpemka Don’t hang Cecilia Dapaah, her money could be legitimate – Joseph Kpemka

1 hour ago

A Portrait for the late Sherry Ayitey NDC pays tribute to late Madam Sherry Ayitey

1 hour ago

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic 53% of voters in Ashanti Region disapprove of Akufo-Addo's performance – Poll

1 hour ago

Abuse of emergency contraception can cause fertility problems – IMaH Midwives Abuse of emergency contraception can cause fertility problems – IMaH Midwives

2 hours ago

Are Ghanaian courts working for justice or for Government – Oliver Barker Are Ghanaian courts working for justice or for Government – Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power

2 hours ago

Three 3D views of Bradysaurus baini specimen. Scale bar equals 50 cm. - Source: Credit: Fabio Manucci and Marco Romano Meet the gigantic extinct reptile that weighed as much as an adult black rhino

Just in....
body-container-line