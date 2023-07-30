Are Ghanaian courts working for justice or for Government – Oliver Barker

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, sparked controversy this weekend with comments questioning the fairness of Ghana's judicial system.

In a tweet on Saturday, July 29, Barker-Vormawor asked whether the country’s judicial system is made for government or for the delivery of justice.

He gave a scenario where prosecutors will be absenting themselves without facing any sanction while an accused person who is absent for once is dealt with by the judge.

"It is only in Ghanaian Courts that a person can go to Court for 3 years, and the prosecutor won’t show up; but the Judge will do nothing. Then when the prosecutor shows up; and you miss court once, they revoke your bail; and issue a bench warrant. Are our courts working for justice or for the Government?" he asked.

Though he did not provide specifics, Barker-Vormawor is currently facing trial himself for allegedly inciting a coup in a social media post last year.

The activist was arrested in February 2022 after a Facebook post criticizing the government and calling for a coup.

He was granted bail in May but rearrested twice on charges of careless driving and offensive conduct, before being granted bail the third time in July.