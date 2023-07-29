Mid-year budget review is an update of approved budget, no need for a debate — Afenyo-Markin schools Ato Forson in debate

29.07.2023 LISTEN

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin engaged the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in a debate on the Standing Orders of Parliament on Friday ahead of the mid-year budget review presentation.

This was after the Minority Leader argued that Members of Parliament need to be given more time to debate the Mid-Year Budget Review when it is presented to the House next week by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Raising objection, Alexander Afenyo-Markin explained to Dr. Ato Forson that it goes against the Standing Orders of the House.

In his argument, he explained that since the Finance Minister is only visiting Parliament to provide an update on an already approved 2023 Budget Statement of government, there is no need for parliamentarians to engage in a debate.

He said rather, MPs will give statements on the floor of parliament in relation to the mid-year budget review in accordance with the Standing Orders of the House.

“If we want the Minister to come here by way of motion which motion will require a full debate we should say so. When we mix up the rules we miss the fundamental jurisprudence which guides us as a house and that is why I have a problem.

“The Minister is not coming with a supplementary budget. He is coming to brief us on government policy. An update on the state of affairs. The government policy which is the subject matter in issue is the economic policy of government which is embedded in the budget and he is coming to give us an update of the very budget that we approved,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin argues.

The Deputy Majority Leader continued, “So Mr. Speaker it’s not a matter of a motion which will require a debate. When it has to do with a debate I believe that members can file their own motions as a consequence to the statement made.

“We need not confuse ourselves and create certain impressions about what the Minister is expected to do. He is to make a statement, we are to comply with the rules by making brief comments. So issues of time allotment and time to debate will not arise.”

The Deputy Majority Leader who is also MP for Effutu further explained that if the Finance Minister presents a supplementary budget then Parliament can have a debate on it.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is scheduled to visit Parliament on Monday, July 31, to present the mid-year budget review.