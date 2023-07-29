ModernGhana logo
Joyce Bawah Mogtari presents 5-month supply of sanitary pads to first-year students of Tamale Girls SHS on behalf of Rosa F’dn-Africa

In a quest to support young girls' education and menstrual hygiene, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, presented a generous five-month supply of sanitary pads to 622 first-year students at Tamale Girls Senior High School.

The donation was made on behalf of the Rosa Foundation-Africa, a nonprofit organisation that strives to empower and promote the girl child.

The sanitary pads initiative holds the vital purpose of improving menstrual hygiene and reducing the risk of infections among the schoolgirls. Tragically, some girls are forced to abandon their education due to the lack of access to menstrual products. To address this pressing issue, Mrs. Mogtari and her family foundation pledged to support the 622 students throughout their three-year academic program.

Mrs. Mogtari emphasised the significant role that menstrual products play in enabling young girls to pursue education without financial constraints.

She encouraged the students to remain disciplined, focused on their studies, and prepared to become leaders who will shape the future of Ghana and Africa.

The initiative received support from Movie Producer and Actress Kafui Danku, officials of the Rosa Foundation-Africa, and the school management. Together, they believe that the provision of menstrual supplies will have a profound positive impact on the health, education, and well-being of countless girls and women across Ghana.

— Classfmonline

