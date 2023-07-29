ModernGhana logo
E/R: Fire officers rescue 2 trapped passengers alive, 2 die in accident at Suhum

A tragic accident occurred at Suhum Okanta off the Accra-Kumasi highway last Tuesday, July 25, 2023, resulting in the loss of two lives.

However, thanks to the swift response of the Suhum Fire Station, two passengers were rescued alive from the wreckage.

The accident involved two vehicles: a Techiman-Accra bound KIA Grand Bird Bus with registration number AC 1109-21, carrying 45 passengers, and a faulty parked Hyundai Rhino Truck with registration number GE 8901-18, loaded with charcoal. Shockingly, the parked truck had no warning triangles, signs, or reflectors on the road shoulders.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the KIA Bus collided with the stationary Hyundai Rhino Truck at 0434 hours, leading to significant damages to the front compartment of the bus.

Tragically, two male passengers were trapped inside the severely damaged KIA Grand Bird Bus, and they were found without any vital signs. The rescue team handed over their lifeless bodies to the Police for further procedures.

On a brighter note, two other passengers were successfully rescued from the wreckage with critical injuries. The rescuers promptly transferred them to the National Ambulance Service, which rushed them to the Nsawam Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Additionally, 19 passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident. The National Ambulance Paramedics provided on-site treatment to these individuals before releasing them.

Source: Classfmonline.com

