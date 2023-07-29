ModernGhana logo
Samini grabs Bachelor’s degree in Project Management from GIMPA [Photos]

Ghanaian Reggae/dancehall artiste Samini has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a Bachelor’s degree in Project Management.

Known in real life as Emmanuel Andrew Samini, Samini’s graduation comes after four years of study, during which he also served as the President of the GIMPA Students Representative Council.

“I'm a graduate… I brag differently I'm a #projectmanagement degree holder #akyesaaaaaaaaa thank you @GIMPA_Greenhill ,” Samini wrote on Twitter, sharing photos from his graduation ceremony.

Samini’s graduation is a major achievement for the musician, who has long been a role model for young people in Ghana. His decision to pursue a degree in project management shows his dedication to lifelong learning and his commitment to using his platform as a musician to inspire others.

In addition to his music career, the iconic Reggae/Dancehall artiste is also a successful businessman. He owns a record label, a clothing line, and a number of other businesses.

His major hit songs include: ‘Gyae Hye’, Linda, My Own, and Movement.

By Reagan Mends

