Cape Coast North MP honoured with GREBRC 2023 Award in Green Building Leadership

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has been awarded the GREBRC Leadership in Green Building Research Advocate, 2023.

In a colourful ceremony as part of the 2023 2nd Green Building Research Conference held at the University of Ghana on the 27th of July, 2023, Dr. Minta Nyarku received the citation from Prof. Professor Sijekula Mbanga of South Africa.

The citation read "in recognition of your priceless acts and achievements you have indeed touched many lives with your philanthropic spirit that exemplify and support research in Green Building in Africa."

Ragga, as he is popularly called speaking after the award, thanked the organizers of the conference for the honour done him at the 2nd Green Building Research Conference. "I'm humbled as well startled to be named to receive such an award at a conference being held in Ghana," he stated.

He emphasized the need for Ghana to, as a matter of urgency, begin to develop green building policies to drive future development. "Any development without cognisance of green building is bound to be a mirage since we all need to care for the environment which sustains the lives of us all," he indicated.

Green Building Research Conference focuses on research related to green building practices, technologies, and sustainable design in the construction industry. The conference brings together researchers, practitioners, industry professionals, and policymakers to discuss and share the latest advancements, findings, and insights in the field of green building.

The primary goal of a Green Building Research Conference is to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration among experts in the green building sector. These conferences typically feature presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and poster sessions covering a wide range of topics related to sustainable building design, energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, indoor environmental quality, materials and resources, water conservation, and green building policy and certification systems.

Attendees of the conference include researchers, academics, architects, engineers, sustainability consultants, construction professionals, government representatives, and postgraduate students. The conference provides a platform for participants to present their research findings, share innovative ideas, engage in interdisciplinary discussions, and network with peers in the field.

The Green Building Research Conference plays a vital role in advancing the knowledge and understanding of green building practices and promoting sustainable development in the built environment. By fostering collaboration and disseminating research findings, these conferences contribute to the continuous improvement and adoption of sustainable design principles, technologies, and strategies in the construction industry.