I was hanged, flogged with machete – Dadease police brutality victim

The young man who endured police brutality at Dadease in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti region has narrated his harrowing experience following his arrest.

The suspect (now turned victim) in a viral video captured on Wednesday 26th July 2023 reportedly resisted arrest and the police officer then tied a belt around his neck, dragged him on the floor, and used a tricycle to transport him to the police station.

This has received widespread condemnation as the police administration has interdicted the said officer and has assured the family of the victim of conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, the victim who had visible marks on his body alleged that, after he got to the police station, officers hanged him and then used a machete to beat him up.

“The police officer tried arresting me and I told him to leave me alone since I had not done anything wrong. He tied a belt around my neck and dragged me on the floor. Upon arriving at the police station, they handcuffed me and hit me with machete multiple times. They hanged me at the police station. They later took me to Kumawu police station and subsequently to the Mampong police command yesterday where the officer who beat me was also detained. After taking me to the hospital, I have now been granted bail.”

On why he was picked up, he said: “I took iron rods from my master but when he asked me about a month ago, he cautioned me not to do that again and that was the end of the matter, so I don’t know why I was arrested again this time around.”

Following the Inspector General of Police’s intervention, the victim has been sent to the hospital and was granted bail on Friday afternoon.

So far, the victim who is also a suspect has been accused of stealing iron rods and a car battery.

The police in a statement say the said officer who dragged the suspect on the floor in that manner, has been interdicted.

The police have also assured the family of the victim that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident.

-citinewsroom