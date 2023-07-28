ModernGhana logo
28.07.2023 Headlines

Politicising issues of national interest destroying our country; stop it – Afenyo-Markin tell colleagues

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed concern about the continuous politicisation of issues of national interest.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Deputy Majority Leader argued that issues of illegal mining (galamsey) are of national interest and should not be fought only by the ruling party.

He proposes that the Majority and Minority in Parliament must work together in the interest of the country to curb the menace.

“So Mr. Speaker, all this talk talk, talk talk will end into nothing. Will lead us to nothing unless the advocacy is aimed at ensuring that we build a national consensus on this matter. There should be no NDC, there should be no NPP, and there should be no partisanship when it comes to galamsey.

“We have to know as a political class that there are some matters that are of national interest and congregate around it and deal with it without thinking about the next election. That is the problem we have as a country,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin bemoaned.

The Effutu MP indicated that when government proposes a policy to the benefit of the nation, it is important for the Minority in Parliament to support it and forget about partisan gains.

For the worried MP, the galamsey issue in the country poses great health problems if it is not tackled collectively and addressed by all political parties.

“I am worried about what is happening in our water bodies. We don’t have clean water. The cancer going on, a lot of people are going to have colon cancer. Have we thought about that? And this is the poor in our society and they will come to us as politicians to demand support. We have to be careful as a country,” the Deputy Majority Leader cautions.

The Effutu MP added that both the Majority and Minority need to pledge and take serious action towards curbing galamsey in the country.

