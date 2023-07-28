Enough of the ‘talk talk’ and let’s fight galamsey with bipartisan approach – Afenyo-Markin to political class

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the political elite both the NPP and the NDC to come together to deal with illegal mining (galamsey) in the country head-on.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost some seats in the 2020 general elections due to the fight against illegal mining activities.

He is of the view that if another political party comes to power someday, it will also suffer similar hurdles if the situation is not tackled by the political class.

In an appeal to Majority and Minority Members of Parliament, the Effutu MP argued that it is important to put political affiliations aside to fight galamsey in the interest of the country.

“The time has come for the political class of this country to limit its freedoms. The freedoms of democracy, the freedom of free speech, that everything has become political in this country. We don’t know what to do politics with and we don’t know what should constitute a national agenda.

“Therefore places that Mr. Speaker, NPP as a political party has as its strongholds because of galamsey, NPP lost it. The government is making efforts but you will have others also playing politics with it and trust me, Mr. Speaker if today, we have another party coming into office, trust me any attempt at dealing with galamsey will be to the detriment of that party,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

In his speech in Parliament, the Deputy Majority Leader lamented how galamsey continues to destroy the country’s water bodies.

He said the matter is urgent and requires a collective effort to address the canker.

He argues that if galamsey is not addressed, the consequences of the destruction being done to water bodies will be dire for the citizenry.