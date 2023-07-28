ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Enough of the ‘talk talk’ and let’s fight galamsey with bipartisan approach – Afenyo-Markin to political class

Headlines Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor Left and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader Right
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor (Left) and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader (Right)

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the political elite both the NPP and the NDC to come together to deal with illegal mining (galamsey) in the country head-on.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost some seats in the 2020 general elections due to the fight against illegal mining activities.

He is of the view that if another political party comes to power someday, it will also suffer similar hurdles if the situation is not tackled by the political class.

In an appeal to Majority and Minority Members of Parliament, the Effutu MP argued that it is important to put political affiliations aside to fight galamsey in the interest of the country.

“The time has come for the political class of this country to limit its freedoms. The freedoms of democracy, the freedom of free speech, that everything has become political in this country. We don’t know what to do politics with and we don’t know what should constitute a national agenda.

“Therefore places that Mr. Speaker, NPP as a political party has as its strongholds because of galamsey, NPP lost it. The government is making efforts but you will have others also playing politics with it and trust me, Mr. Speaker if today, we have another party coming into office, trust me any attempt at dealing with galamsey will be to the detriment of that party,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

In his speech in Parliament, the Deputy Majority Leader lamented how galamsey continues to destroy the country’s water bodies.

He said the matter is urgent and requires a collective effort to address the canker.

He argues that if galamsey is not addressed, the consequences of the destruction being done to water bodies will be dire for the citizenry.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Team East MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten "I know Tema East MP but he doesn’t know me" – Touching words of 2-year-old bril...

52 minutes ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC Help me find him – Sammy Gyamfi searches for 2-year-old boy who mentioned names ...

55 minutes ago

NPP Primaries: We'll never sit aloof and watch one person cheat us, itll never happen —Alans camp team NPP Primaries: ‘We'll never sit aloof and watch one person cheat us, it’ll never...

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen reschedules Ashanti Regional constituency cluster durbars to Monday Alan Kyerematen reschedules Ashanti Regional constituency cluster durbars to Mon...

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Youre a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such amount at home —Atik Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘You’re a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such ...

1 hour ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor Left and Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader Right Enough of the ‘talk talk’ and let’s fight galamsey with bipartisan approach – Af...

2 hours ago

Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine —Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia Dapaahs husband ‘Open up to OSP if the source of wealth is genuine’ — Kwamena Duncan to Cecilia ...

2 hours ago

'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to develop Ghana— Ken Agyapong 'US, China, India developed due to technology; I will empower capable hands to d...

2 hours ago

The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational use— Bagbin ‘The purpose of the legislation action on cannabis not to promote recreational u...

3 hours ago

14-year-old dead, others injured at Aboabo fire festival 14-year-old dead, others injured at Aboabo fire festival

Just in....
body-container-line