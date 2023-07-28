Ghana has made history — Amnesty International lauds parliament for passing human rights bills

Genevieve Partington, Country Director for Amnesty International

28.07.2023 LISTEN

Genevieve Partington, Country Director for Amnesty International hailed Parliament for passing bills to enhance the protection of human rights in the country.

According to the Country Director, the new development is a step in the right direction.

She said in an interview with Citi FM on July 28, “This is a major step for Ghana regarding the protection of vulnerable groups.”

“This is a major step for Ghana regarding the protection of vulnerable groups such as elderly women are the ones mostly accused of witchcraft. Ghana has made history to pass three private members bill within such a short period of time. This is not just a win for Ghana but a win for humanity. We are happy that the legislature of this country is putting human rights at the forefront,” Genevieve Partington stated.

The Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 approved by Parliament aims to stop attacks on accused witches among other things.

The purpose of the bill is to modify Act 29 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 to make it illegal for anybody to practice as a witch doctor or witchfinder.

It will make it illegal to declare, accuse, name, or designate someone else as a witch, as well as for other similar offenses.

According to the sponsor of the private member’s bill, Francis Xavier Sosu who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, all witch camps in the country are now illegal.

“It’s such goodness that I cannot hide my joy now, the reason being that all the 539 persons locked up in witch camps across the country are looking up to us to take some decisive steps in dealing with the situation. This problem has been with us for over 100 years and we have been struggling to deal with it.

“To the extent that this 8th parliament has found the needful to pass it into law, for me, It’s going bring about a mind-shift, it is going to correct lots of ills in society, I’m confident that we are just building a better society for ourselves,” Francis Xavier Sosu stated.