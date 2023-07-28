ModernGhana logo
"I know Tema East MP but he doesn’t know me" – Touching words of 2-year-old brilliant boy goes viral

Social News Team East MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Team East MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten

A 2-year-old boy named Amudzi touched the heart of many Ghanaians after a video of him showcasing his intelligence went viral online.

In the video, little Amudzi can be heard naming nearly all the National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives from his mind.

When asked if he goes to school, Amudzi responded "I don't go to school, I learn at home."

He also mentioned that he knows the NDC Member of Parliament for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, but the MP doesn't know him.

Reacting to the viral video, many Ghanaians say the kid’s act depicts the actual situation of politicians distancing themselves from the electorates after elections.

NDC National Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi took to Twitter asking for help to find the bright young boy.

"Somebody help me find this amazing boy," Mr Gyamfi appealed in a tweet on Friday, July 28.

