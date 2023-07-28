ModernGhana logo
Help me find him – Sammy Gyamfi searches for 2-year-old boy who mentioned names of all NDC executives

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC
Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has requested help from Ghanaians to find a brilliant 2-year-old boy named Amudzi.

The young boy who schools at home was able to name nearly all of the party's national executives.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the toddler mentioned the names of NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi.

He even lists their nicknames like "General Mosquito" for Asiedu Nketia.

Posting the video on Twitter, Mr Gyamfi made a public appeal saying: "Somebody help me find this amazing boy."

In the video, little Amudzi says "I don't go to school, I learn at home" and claims he knows NDC MP for Tema East Isaac Ashai Odamtten.

This statement in particular has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

