Gov’t compelling morally upright behaviour through digitalisation – Bawumia

Headlines Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that government is focused on putting in place systems that will reduce the role of the human factor and enhance transparency in government.

He argued that was why government is compelling morally upright behaviour through digitalisation.

“The behavior of the people determines the transformation of a nation. This is why, as a government, we have focused on putting in place systems that will reduce the role of the human factor and enhance transparency through digitalization of the economy. We have put in place systems that will encourage or compel morally upright behavior.

“Through digitalisation we are compelling behavior that is morally upright,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

He was speaking at the 2023 Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, July 26.

In touting some of the achievements of government in digitalisation, the Vice President said, “The DVLA is now a world-class institution, without the need for ‘goro boys’. Now you can apply for a passport online and have it delivered to your house without having to pay a bribe. The port is now paperless and clearing your goods has become much easier.”

The National Development Conference hosted by the Church of Pentecost was under the theme "Moral Vision and National Development: the Role of the Ghanaian Politician".

The Conference brought together present and past leaders of the country including flagbearer National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and ex-President John Dramani Mahama as well as other stakeholders to discuss the moral vision and development of the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Just in....
