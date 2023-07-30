Bono East: Holistic decentralized concept would promote good governance at the grassroots – Regional Minister

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has reiterated the need to support government in implementing a holistic decentralized concept of governance that would promote growth at the grass root level.

Mr Adu-Gyan explained that the move would promote all-inclusive governance allowing people at the grass root to participate effectively at the decision-making table so as to enable government to understand the needs of the people to avoid undertaking misplace priorities among others.

Mr Adu-Gyan made the remark in an interview with this reporter in his office at Techiman on Friday to unveil the importance of the decentralized concept of governance and the role it could play in developing the community among others.

He noted that to champion this course the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council has completed and handed over four administrative offices to the Bono East Regional Health Services, the Department of Agriculture, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Urban Roads, while the Central Regional administration office of the Coordinating Council is about 98 percent complete.

Mr Adu-Gyan indicated that the regional offices would contribute to promoting and improving the quality delivery of services to support the course of the concept, saying, this would again enable the citizenry in the regions and districts to get closer to government policies and understand them to promote policy implementation.

He mentioned that the Regional Department of Agriculture stationed at Atebubu with its Agricultural orientation would help promote farming in all aspects to make the region a food hub for the country. Touching on the Region Health Directorate sited at Kintampo, he believes the Kintampo College of Health and Well-being would support in the areas of health research.

The Regional Minister appealed to other departments that had not gotten offices yet to continue working and supporting government as it is on the move to ensure all state agencies are accommodated.

Mr Adu-Gyan called for proper maintenance of the edifices by the various departments so that they could live long to serve their purpose to promote and improve community development.

He commended residents in the region for their continued support in the implementation of government policies and urged a holistic approach towards the growth of the young region.