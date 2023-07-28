ModernGhana logo
A/R: Police officer in viral video treating a suspect like an ‘animal’ interdicted

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release on the viral video showing a Police Officer manhandling a suspect.

The incident happened at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

In a video, the officer is seen dragging a suspect on the floor with a belt around the neck of the suspect.

According to a Police statement issued on Friday, July 28, the Police Officer in the video has been interdicted.

“The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which a Police officer is seen dragging a suspect on the floor during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

“The said Police officer was detained and has been interdicted and will be taken through the due process of the law,” parts of the Police release said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police on Thursday sent a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage the victim's family.

He has also spoken to the victim's mother via the telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter.

A/R: Police officer in viral video treating a suspect like an 'animal' interdicted

