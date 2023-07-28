ModernGhana logo
Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘You’re a public servant, not Queen of Arabia to have such amount at home’ — Atik

Atik Mohammed has raised concerns about the source of the huge sums of money that were stashed at the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources' home.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, Atik Mohammed, former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) condemned the action of Madam Cecilia Dapaah.

According to him, his comment was not rooted in any personal hatred towards Madam Cecilia Dapaah, but rather in her work as a public servant.

Atik Mohammed pointed out that Cecilia Dapaah, as a public servant should know better.

"This is wrong on many levels; this is reprehensible on all accounts. I'm interested in this issue not because I dislike Cecilia Dapaah but because she's a public servant.

“We all know she's not the Queen of Arabia or Brunei, and we also know she's not Dangote's partner... even so, there should be accounts for those monies," he asserted during the discussion.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

