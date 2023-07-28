ModernGhana logo
Life is now very tough for Ghanaians; to buy bread is even a challenge - Yaw Nsarkoh

Former Executive Vice President of Unilever, Yaw Nsarkoh has bemoaned the economic hardships being experienced by Ghanaians.

Speaking on the state of Ghana's economy, he said times are tough if not already wretched for low-income families in the country.

He said to survive, low income families have been forced to change eating patterns and now choose low-quality food.

“68% of the population, 23 million people belong to low-income families and in these families, life is indeed tough if not wretched. On average their total household income per day is only GHS140 and the average size of the family is 5. They must survive on that,” Yaw Nsarkoh lamented.

According to him, things are so difficult to the extent Ghanaians cannot afford bread.

“Though many Ghanaians think of our nation as a bread-eating nation, only 45% of this segment can afford it now. Everywhere in this country, you will see there is a church springing up. There they chant for God to give us our daily bread. Now even bread is out of our reach,” the former Executive Vice President of Unilever opined.

Yaw Nsarkoh believes that current and past governments have failed Ghanaians and cautions that if things do not change the people will one day strike.

Listen to Yaw Nsarkoh in the attachment below shared by Joy News.

